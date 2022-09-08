Crush NFL Opening Weekend with an Instant $200 Bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook

The 2022 NFL season is finally upon us and DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users an incredible opportunity to make some cash. For this week only, sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and instantly get $200 in free bets after placing a single $5 bet on any NFL game. This could very well be the best new user promotion you see the rest of the season from any sportsbook.

Here’s the deal: Bet $5 on any NFL game and DraftKings Sportsbook will instantly load your account with $200 in free bets. That represents an unbelievable 40-to-1 odds boost. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Best of all, you can bet on ANY market (totals, spreads, moneyline, player props, etc) and any NFL game. So, if you think the Buffalo Bills (2pt favorites, -110) will take down the reigning Super Bowl champs the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night, feel free to bet the spread or snag the Bills on the moneyline at -140 odds. Either way, you’re going to get $200 in free bets.

So, if you’re new to sports betting and thinking about opening an account for football season, this opening weekend boost is the perfect way to start. You’ve got a solid opportunity to build your bankroll with the DraftKings Sportsbook!

Bet $5; win $200. It doesn’t get much better than that. Lock in this incredible offer NOW.

Here’s how to claim your boost: