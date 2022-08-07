NFL 2022 Team Breakdown: Jacksonville Jaguars

After a messy 2021 season, it’s time for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to become ‘that guy’ under new offensive-minded head coach Doug Pederson.

It’s back to the drawing board for the team after a 3-14 season and expectations are high.

“They’re going to be better just on the subtraction of Urban Meyer and the division that there was in that locker room and the divide,” Paul Kuharsky said. “I mean, they were pretty united, really, as a team against their coach. But that’s not the unity that you want from a team. It’s on Trevor Lawrence, who should be the best quarterback in the division, should be the most gifted quarterback in the division.”

While Chad Withrow said it will be a big offensive jump for the team, he thinks the Jags could make it simply because they were at the bottom.

“They were in a pit a year ago under Urban Meyer and having really no semblance of an idea what they were trying to accomplish offensively,” Withrow said. “Doug Peterson’s a legit NFL offensive coach. He’s the head coach. He’s a former quarterback.”

OutKick 360 discusses more:

