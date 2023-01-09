NFC Playoff Picture Set After Green Bay Packers Lose Stunner To Lions

Just like that, the NFL regular season has ended, and the playoff pictures have been locked in for both the AFC and NFC.

It all came down to Sunday night’s NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Green Bay needed a win to get in, but the Lions had other plans and defeated the Pack, 20-16, to open the gate for Seattle’s entry into the NFC postseason.

THE SHOW GOES ON! pic.twitter.com/aGUiuLVxM8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 9, 2023

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(Along the way, Lions running back Jamaal Williams tallied two rushing scores: climbing up to 17 on the year and surpassing Barry Sanders’ single-season record of 16 rushing TDs for Detroit.)

RELATED: AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE SET AFTER WILD REGULAR-SEASON FINISH

Philly secured the top seed in the NFC after defeating the New York Giants on Sunday.

(Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the NFC playoff picture:

NFC Playoff Seeding

Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Seattle Seahawks

NFC Wild-Card Matchups

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Not bad for the final week of regular-season football.

But it’s playoff time now, baby.

The Lions knock the Packers out of the playoff. Is this Aaron Rodgers’s last game in Green Bay? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 9, 2023