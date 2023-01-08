AFC Playoff Picture Set After Wild Regular-Season Finish

What a wild finish to the regular season for the AFC!

Now that the early slate of Week 18 games is over, we’ve got a clear picture of the AFC postseason, with fans in Pittsburgh and New England left disappointed, but the Miami faithful left jumping for joy after riding Skylar Thompson in an ugly win.

With the Bills defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins clinched the seventh seed, also with their win over the New York Jets.

The Bills snatched up the two-seed in the AFC following an emotional week in Buffalo.

With the Ravens’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Chargers locked in the AFC’s fifth seed.

Brandon Staley’s Chargers secured their trip to the postseason in Week 17 with their win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite defeating the Browns 28-14, were eliminated from postseason contention.

AFC Playoff Seeding

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Buffalo Bills (13-3) Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) Baltimore Ravens (10-6) Miami Dolphins (9-8)

AFC Wild-Card Matchups

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (no coin toss) Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

According to the NFL’s playoff scenarios after the canceled Bills-Bengals Week 17 matchup, if the Bills and Chiefs meet in the AFC Championship Game, the game will be played on a neutral site.

In separate news, the Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 32-31.

