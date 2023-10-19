Newlywed’s Boob Pops Out Of Her Dress During First Dance

Videos by OutKick

You made it to your wedding day. All of your plans are unfolding as you expect with a minor hiccup here and there, but nothing that you can’t handle.

You’ve walked down the aisle, you made it through your vows, and you were pronounced husband and wife. At this point the hard part is over. It’s smooth sailing from here on out.

Newlywed shares wardrobe malfunction on TikTok (Image Credit: Getty)

What could possibly go wrong now? Well as one newlywed found out, and shared on TikTok, plenty can still go wrong. Like turning your first dance into a Janet Jackson style wardrobe malfunction in front of all of your wedding guests.

That’s how a newlywed, by the name of Alyssa, described her boob popping out of her dress during her first dance. She captioned the video, “I had my Janet Jackson moment and I’m not mad about it.”

The clip starts with the two of them facing each other and holding hands. Instead of going with a simple first dance, these two had a choreographed number to make it through that proved to be their downfall.

As the video continues, the two throw in a twirl and the bride’s boob pops out in full view of the 100 guests attending the reception. To her credit the bride laughs off the embarrassing moment and continues with the dance like a pro.

This Newlywed Handled The Wardrobe Malfunction About As Well As One Can

The fact that the newlywed took the wardrobe malfunction in stride and didn’t run out screaming and crying is a good sign. So a boob popped out, now it’s a party!

That wasn’t lost on one of the commenters either, who pointed out that they loved that she laughed her way through it and kept going.

“Thank you!!!!,” the bride responded. “Sometimes you gotta just say f*ck it and roll with the punches….or nip slips.”

Truer words have never been spoken, or typed out in a comment section. There are going to be a lot of punches, or nip slips as Alyssa points out, to navigate. Saying F it and rolling with them is a solid approach.