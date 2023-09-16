Woman Knocked Out Cold As Wedding Party Gets Into Wild Brawl With Cops

Videos by OutKick

A group of guests at a wedding in Rhode Island last weekend attempted to keep the party going into the early morning the following day. They ended up in an all out brawl with police that resulted in six of them being arrested.

The wild scene unfolded around 1 am on Sunday morning in Newport, Rhode Island. Police were called to a restaurant by the name of The Landing. A man, later identified as David Onik, refused to leave the establishment. He shoved an employee and took a swing at another.

According to the police, when they arrived on the scene an attempted to speak with Onik, his wife Rachael intervened. An officer then attempted to remove her from the situation by walking her away so they could speak with Onik. As they did so, she tripped and fell.

Other members of the wedding party then surrounded the officer. While attempting to get them to back away one of the women kicked the officer in the groin. He threw a punch and all hell broke loose as the woman’s husband started throwing punches.

As the wild brawl unfolded, the shoeless groin kicker landed a couple more shots on the officer. Things then took a sobering turn when a woman in the wedding party was knocked to the ground by one of the officers and knocked out cold.

The fight with officers comes to an end and the handcuffs come out. A separate video shows that the woman who ended up being knocked unconscious was reaching for the officer’s gun.

Getting Into A Wild Brawl With Police Will Put An End To Any Party

When the dust finally settled on the all out brawl an officer was left with a broken nose and several broken ribs. He was treated at the hospital and released.

As was the woman who was knocked out cold. She was identified as Rachael Onik, the wife of man who refused to leave the restaurant. She recovered shortly after being KO’d and was treated at the hospital for injuries to her jaw, head and elbow.

The six arrested, five of which appeared in court last week, were charged with several crimes including disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.

This is a classic case of F around and find out. All they had to do was leave the restaurant when asked to do so. They couldn’t, or wouldn’t, do that and decided instead to throw down with cops. That’s rarely going to work out in your favor.