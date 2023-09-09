Bride’s Brother Arrested For Allegedly Biting A Police Officer During A Wedding Brawl

Videos by OutKick

Believe it or not some weddings and the receptions that follow go off without a hitch. This is not one of those weddings.

This is the kind of wedding that features a wedding reception brawl complete with arrests. In other words, pure romance of the highest order.

The wedding reception gone wrong took place earlier this week on Long Island. An uninvited guest showed up and all hell broke loose.

When the dust settled two people were arrested, one of them – the bride’s brother – for allegedly biting a police officer during the brawl.

Officers from several different police departments were called to the scene just before 8:00 pm on Monday night. According to court documents, there were “multiple skirmishes” taking place involving many of the more than 100 guests in attendance.

At some point during the chaos an officer was punched in the face and bitten on the arm. The officer was taken to the hospital following the incident suffering from “pain and redness.”

The alleged biter, 22-year-old Justize Murphy, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He later pled not guilty to the charge.

According to the attorney of the bride’s brother, he’s an innocent man. The attorney said, “My client has never been arrested before, has no prior contact with the criminal justice system whatsoever, has never so much as gotten a speeding ticket.”

Another wedding guest, Qeywon Wilson, was also arrested. While he apparently was able to keep his teeth to himself, he was charged with obstructing governmental administration and harassment after he allegedly shoved a police officer.

A Brawl Is A Good Way To Guarantee An Exciting Wedding Reception

Not wanting their venue to be confused as a place to setup post-wedding brawls, a statement was released by the parent company of Flowerfield Celebrations, where the reception was held.

They said in part, “This matter is now in the hands of law enforcement, and we understand that the SCPD investigation is ongoing. Please note that in our almost 35 years of operations, a situation of this type has never happened at Flowerfield.”

There you have it. Don’t go getting any ideas about setting up receptions that turn into brawls. It doesn’t happen at Flowerfield.

What is missing from this is who the uninvited guest was. Are we talking an ex of the bride or the groom? With the teeth of the brother of the bride out, I’m putting my money on one of the groom’s exes crashing the reception.

At least they won’t be accused of putting on a boring reception.