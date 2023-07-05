New York Yankees Pitcher Suspended by MLB For Violating Domestic Abuse Guidelines

Videos by OutKick

In a sight all too familiar to Yankees fans, a New York pitcher has been suspended after violating the league’s policy on domestic violence / personal conduct.

The organization announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Jimmy Cordero is suspended for the rest of the year after “violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.”

Prior to tonight's game, the Yankees recalled RHP Randy Vásquez (#98) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



The Yankees released a statement, via ESPN’s Jeff Passen, supporting the decision to suspend Cordero.

“The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero,” the statement read.

“There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.”

Cordero is the third Yankees pitcher suspended for conduct issues off the field. He was suspended for three games in 2020 for intentionally hitting former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras with a pitch.

Famed Bombers closer Aroldis Chapman also got traded from NY to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 until a domestic violence case involving the pitcher broke down the trade. Chapman was suspended for 30 games due to the incident.

Yankees pitcher Domingo German, who threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history last week, served an 81-game suspension in 2020 after the league investigated a case of domestic abuse involving German and his wife.

Already missing star slugger Aaron Judge, watching Anthony Rizzo suffer a batting slump and now missing one of their better names in the bullpen, the Yankees could result in one of the season’s biggest disasters.