New York Yankees Pitcher Domingo German Lands On Season-Ending Restricted List, Citing Alcohol Abuse

New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Domingo German is headed to the restricted list to confront his ongoing struggles with alcohol abuse.

End To Domingo German’s Historic Season

German, 30, voluntarily submit himself to treatment, according to the team’s statement Wednesday.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Domingo German #0 of the New York Yankees celebrates his no-hit perfect game against the Oakland Athletics, defeating them 11-0 at RingCentral Coliseum on June 28, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The statement read:

“Domingo German has agreed today to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. He will be placed on the Restricted List for the time that he is away from the club.

“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being. We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

German is expected to miss the remainder of the year, according to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

German’s move to the restricted list comes a little over a month since he threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history against the Oakland A’s (June 29). Domingo German lost his uncle days before the historic performance and dedicated the game to him.

DOMINGO GERMAN HAS DONE IT 😱



He’s made HISTORY by completing the 24th perfect game in MLB HISTORY 🤯pic.twitter.com/1HeRguIeDE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 29, 2023

Yankees pitcher Domingo German says in his postgame interview that his uncle passed away on Monday.



Just two days later, he throws a historic perfect game against the Athletics in honor of his uncle 🥹pic.twitter.com/AohTogHqKt https://t.co/YGAzwLltfV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 29, 2023

The Bombers pitcher suffered hiccups throughout the season, including a 10-game suspension by MLB after using ‘excessive’ stickiness on his pitching hand.

German had been struggling prior to the perfect game and relative to the Yankees’ pitching deficiencies all season. He maintained a 4.56 ERA this season, paired with a 5-7 record.

