New York Times Rehires Hitler-Praising Reporter To Cover Israel-Hamas War

Palestinian filmmaker Soliman Hijjy gained attention last year while working for the New York Times for previous posts praising Adolf Hitler .

And get this: the Times just re-hired him to cover the Israel-Palestine war, which includes the largest one-day slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

Hijjy once declared Hitler one of the greats:

The NY Times hired Soliman Hijjy, a written who has publicly lauded Hitler and Hamas to write about Gaza. pic.twitter.com/kb7L3GKUGT — CHutson (@HutsonLawPLLC) October 20, 2023

In a separate post, Hijjy published a photo of himself captioned “in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust.”

The Times defended its decision to re-hire Hijjy in a statement to the New York Post:

“We reviewed problematic social media posts by Mr. Hijjy when they first came to light in 2022 and took a variety of actions to ensure he understood our concerns and could adhere to our standards if he wished to do freelance work for us in the future.

“Mr. Hijjy followed those steps and has maintained high journalistic standards. He has delivered important and impartial work at great personal risk in Gaza during this conflict.”

Fair.

But will the same standard apply to the employees who once shared so-called racist remarks on Twitter?

Doubt it.

Let them be heard

OutKick published a column this week — Ivy League Is Paving The Road To Hell — arguing against the silencing of pro-Hamas college students at elite universities.

We made the case that they should be heard because those who are heard eventually expose themselves.

There’s no better way to understand the intentions of an influential person or group than to let them speak and know exactly where they stand.

As per our column, the answer to hate speech is not less speech. As always, the answer to hate speech is more speech

You can read our piece in full below:

I'm glad elite colleges came out in support of Hamas. It was an unmasking.



Don't silence them, let them expose themselves. The answer to hate speech is more speech



The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees. The rest of the country now sees that:https://t.co/Ev4mfs2QeO — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 19, 2023

Likewise, the New York Times exposed itself. And not just for hiring a Nazi sympathizer.

The Times has become one of Hamas’ most useful allies since the start of the war on Oct. 7.

This week, the paper was among the first major outlets to recite Hamas propaganda by falsely blaming Israel for the explosion at the Gaza Strip hospital.

The New York Times has since stealth-edited that article. A few times.

When people tell you who they are, believe them.

Ivy League colleges told us who they are. So have the neoconservatives, progressive left, and legacy media.