Legacy Media Becomes Hamas’ Most Useful Ally During Hospital Bombing | Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

Legacy media outlets on Tuesday reported that Israel was responsible for an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The AP, New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, and the Wall Street Journal added that around 500 people died in the explosion.

Their source: Hamas.

We see you stealth-editing your headlines to cover your lies, @nytimes.



Maybe don’t take terrorists at their word next time. pic.twitter.com/8EAP8BHyzn — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2023

The U.S. parroted the information of a terrorist organization and presented it as a fact.

Yet Wednesday, U.S. intelligence claimed the belief that it was the Palestinians who fired the missile, be it Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

Not Israel, as reported by the press.

Additionally, the IDF and Israeli government also released a video that seemingly exonerates Israel’s role in the airstrike.

The IDF then released a recording in which members of Hamas appear to discuss a failed rocket strike that fell short and hit the hospital.

There is also no evidence to support Hamas’ claim that hundreds of people died in the explosion. Other than that being what Hamas purports.

And yet, the three most prestigious newspapers in the country printed the death toll anyway:

The front pages of the @washingtonpost @nytimes & @WSJ all uncritically spread Hamas propaganda that hundreds died in a hospital explosion. Our media is fundamentally broken. pic.twitter.com/6KUhSwTOQ7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 18, 2023

CNN anchor Jake Tapper pushed back at the notion Hamas may have deceived a credulous media. [W]e have reports of hundreds killed and there’s no reason to doubt that,” Tapper told viewers Tuesday.

Of course, there is a reason to doubt that. The information came from inhumane savages who slaughter children.

Later, CNN repeatedly attributed the information to “the government in Gaza,” an apparent euphemism for Hamas terrorists.

The network then turned to a deleted post from a social media “influencer” as a source:

CNN's Sara Sidner is still pushing the debunked lie from Hamas that Israel blew up a hospital with an airstrike last night.

Her evidence? A post from a social media "influencer" that's now deleted.

Israeli PM spokeswoman Tal Heinrich tells her off. pic.twitter.com/1quxPABrJn — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 18, 2023

Information during a war is inherently fluid. The press is going to make mistakes. We won’t be naive and say otherwise.

However, the coverage of the hospital explosion doesn’t demonstrate a media that committed a minor mistake. The framing on Tuesday underscores how an industry rushed all too eagerly to put the onus on Israel.

The outlets we are told to trust propagated information based on one source, a source that just committed the largest one-day slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

It appears as if the media wanted Israel to be responsible. As if the industry was waiting to deflect blame onto the Jews.

That does not describe a mistake. That describes malpractice.

We warned readers on the day of the musical festival massacre on October 7 to exercise proper skepticism regarding any reporting on the war.

From the start, the media has botched the coverage. At first, journalists would not even call Hamas terrorists. They referred to them as “gunmen” and “militants.” Some still won’t.

Hardly anywhere did journalists ask the questions that should have been asked: what is the best response for America? What are the risks for America? How did intel fail Israel?

The legacy press is compromised. It has become increasingly reliant on a progressive consumer base, as moderates and conservatives have rightfully lost faith.

Thereby journalists walk a fine to not distribute that base. Corporate journalists share similar audiences with The Squad, the far-left wing of the Democrat Party.

In fact, Squad members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, two obvious anti-Semites, were as quick as the media to blame Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

OutKick reached out to the offices of Tlaib and Omar for comment. We have yet to hear back.

Don’t expect a response. Or corrections from the media. As the pandemic demonstrated, the media doesn’t hold itself accountable for its shortcomings. The industry simply moves on as if nothing happened.

The press moves on to another lie, further validating why trust in society is so low.

A Gallup poll found that only 15 percent of American adults trust formerly prestigious newspapers, and just 11 percent trust the television news. Only Congress has less goodwill with Americans than the media.

Ultimately, the war has exposed the institutions of the United States.

The Ivy Leagues have sympathized with terrorists. The neoconservatives are compromised by lobbyists. Progressive-left congresswomen are hotly anti-Semitic.

Hamas turned the corporate media into its most useful ally.