New York Times Accuses Tampa Bay Rays of Condemning Gay Culture

The five Tampa Bay Rays players who refused to wear the Gay Pride patch on their uniforms because of their religious beliefs have triggered the media.

The New York Times has accused the players — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — of smearing the LGBT community.

The Times writes (emphasis mine),

“Yet by allowing the players to opt out of the promotion — and to use the platform to endorse an opposite viewpoint — the Rays undercut the message of inclusion they were trying to send. Words like “lifestyle” and “behavior” are widely known tropes often interpreted as a polite cover for condemning gay culture.”

So practicing religious views and making a personal decision is condemning the entire gay culture now? Remember that.

The writer seems to have taken this decision by the Rays’ players personally. He says their eventual loss caused him great delight:

“In any case — if you believe in such things — karma got the last word on Saturday. The relievers in the standard-issue uniforms immediately gave up a two-run lead, sending the home team to defeat.”

The Times’ faux outrage didn’t go quite as far as ESPN’s did, however. On Monday, ESPN commentator Sarah Spain called the five players “bigots” and dismissed their religion.

Here’s Spain from Around the Horn:

“[This] is what tends to happen when frivolous class isn’t affected by things,” Spain begins. “That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights. “We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted from asking for them to be exempt from it when the very people that they are bigoted against are suffering the consequences you say trying to be bigoted.”

As I argued, the usual suspects — corporate America, media, sports, and Hollywood — are engaging in Pride Month only to show critics they are not anti-gay. They’ve hijacked the month for their own benefit. Rainbow flag patches and social media avatars are self-serving, a means of virtue-signaling.

Players should not have to pretend to support a cause if they see through the ruse or don’t agree with the trend, for whatever reason.

ESPN and the New York Times have an issue with those who think for themselves, and don’t shut up and go along with the progressive movement.

These five Tampa Bay Rays players are not “bigots” or attackers of the gay culture. What they are, however, is brave. At this point, pushing back against a woke idea takes far more courage than branding yourself around the rainbow colors does.