ESPN Host Sarah Spain Calls Rays Players ‘Bigots’ For Not Wearing Gay Pride Patch

The five Tampa Bay Rays players who refused to wear the gay pride logo on their uniforms because of their religious beliefs are “bigots,” says ESPN commentator Sarah Spain.

Here is Spain getting performatively angry on Around the Horn Monday, starting at the 15:00 mark:

“[This] is what tends to happen when frivolous class isn’t affected by things,” Spain begins. “That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights. “We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted from asking for them to be exempt from it, when the very people that they are bigoted against are suffering the consequences you say trying to be bigoted.”

Got all that? Spain has no respect for your religion or any opinions that differ from hers. She represents the party of tolerance.

The five “bigots” in question are Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson.

Regardless of your religious beliefs, players should not have to participate in a self-serving social justice campaign. Pride Month has become more about the public figures pretending to support the rainbow flag than the LGBT community.

MLB, like major corporate brands in the country, are engaging in Pride Month only to show critics they are not anti-gay. Read our column on this topic here.

Pride Month is a branding opportunity. And according to Spain, it’s now bigoted not to virtue signal.

Around the Horn has become the go-to ESPN show to spread woke talking points without an ounce of pushback. ATH is the same show that J.A. Adande appeared on to declare genocide in China no worse than red states requiring ID to vote.

Show host Tony Reali has handpicked the wokest “talents” on ESPN’s roster to make up the show’s rotation. Cast members include Sarah Spain, J.A. Adande, Bomani Jones, Elle Duncan and Clinton Yates. A Dream Team, no doubt.

A week in review at ESPN:

Mark Jones is calling the NBA Finals, ESPN falsely reported that a 23-year-old college baseball player took PEDs, CCP-defender Adande hosted ESPN’s flagship program and Sarah Spain called five MLB players bigots for having religious views.