New York Quietly Shuts Down $250 Million Discriminatory Vaccine Passport App

New York has quietly ended their vaccine passport mobile app, designed to pointlessly discriminate against unvaccinated residents.

The so-called “Excelsior Pass” has been discontinued, due to what they claim was “reduced demand for access to digital COVID-19 test and vaccine records.”

Substack journalist Jordan Schachtel reported that the initial cost of the application was estimated to be $2.5 million. Almost immediately afterwards though, costs ballooned to an unimaginable $250 million.

Much of which went to massive corporations like IBM, Deloitte, and the Boston Consulting Group.

The application was used to enforce vaccine passports in New York City, which proved to be completely ineffective.

New York City underperformed compared to the surrounding area despite purposefully excluding residents from key activities.

Scientific data and evidence also confirmed quickly that mandates were entirely ineffective against the spread of the virus.

None of that seemed to matter to the politicians and organizations who so vociferously promoted vaccine mandates, as policies continued long after being entirely disproven.

But New York’s passport system in particular is perhaps the best example of how thoroughly incompetent politicians were during the pandemic.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/01/15: Governor Kathy Hochul delivers remarks at Primitive Christian Church. Governor talked about Martin Luther King Jr legacy, leading to his birthday and promoted her choice for top judge of Appellate Court of New York State Hector LaSalle. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Vaccine Passports Never Had A Chance Of Working

There was never any justification to impose passport systems, considering the vaccines were never tested against infection.

But thanks to the delusional pronouncements of “experts” like Dr. Fauci and Rochelle Walensky, politicians quickly promoted exclusionary policies.

That was inexcusable enough.

But being politicians, their implementation of such disgraceful, historically embarrassing mandates was handled as incompetently as possible.

The fact that New York charged taxpayers $250 million to discriminate against themselves is as remarkable as it is unsurprising.

Schachtel also pointed out that the unimaginable flow of money from taxpayers is now the subject of an investigation.

The “Excelsior Pass” accomplished nothing whatsoever of value, harmed residents who made entirely reasonable personal health decisions, and wasted hundreds of millions of dollars in the process.

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect government program than that.