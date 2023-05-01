New York Knicks Lost, But Patrick Ewing Won Sunday At The Garden

Videos by OutKick

Sunday saw the New York Knicks lose the opening game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Miami Heat 108-101. But despite the result, former Knick Patrick Ewing walked away a winner.

The most famous widow’s peak in New York City, if not the world, was in attendance for game one of the series. During a brief stop in the action, a short highlight reel featuring Ewing was shown on the Madison Square Garden jumbotron. As the video concluded, cameras panned to Ewing. Within seconds, the crowd erupted upon laying eyes on the most famous 33 in New York Knicks history.

The MSG crowd erupted for Knicks legend Patrick Ewing 👏 pic.twitter.com/4ohsfgrRx2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 30, 2023

As the arena collectively roared with equal parts approval and appreciation, Ewing encouraged the crowd to get louder. MSG happily obliged.

Ewing’s screen time elicited a louder roar than the one received by current Big Apple flavor of the month, Aaron Rodgers. Everyone’s favorite darkness retreat-goer was courtside less than 24 hours after occupying a prominent seat among the attendees at the New York Rangers game.

Patrick Ewing Returned To The Garden Sunday

Even though the Knicks lost on their home floor, Ewing’s presence on a Sunday afternoon nationally televised playoff game at MSG, was all that was needed to confirm that the New York Knicks are indeed back.

And if the Hoya Destroya alone didn’t tell you as much, Pat Riley, John Starks and Alonzo Mourning also being present, did just that. The trio of Knicks/Heat royalty was among a packed house of more than 19,800 fans taking in the first Knicks second round playoff game in a decade.

Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Pat Riley, John Starks ALL in attendance for MIA/NYK Game 1 🤝



Game 1 at MSG | Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/KipvsLJ4TW — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

If that’s not enough to dust off the SEGA and fire up NBA Live ’95, I don’t know what is.

Patrick Ewing and Alonzo Mourning were among those in attendance at Sunday’s Knicks playoff game. : Copyright 1995 NBAE (Photo by Fernado Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

New York Knicks Fans Showed Appreciation

Patrick Ewing had to have enjoyed the trip down memory lane and the abundance of applause showered upon him. It’s been a rough few months for Ewing. Heck, it’s been a rough few years. After a mostly disastrous run as head coach of Georgetown, his alma mater, Ewing was fired in March.

For Ewing, the praise from Knicks fans was warranted. He spearheaded what is arguably the most successful era of Knicks basketball (1985-2000). Over 15 seasons in New York, Ewing averaged nearly 23 points, more than 10 rebounds and close to three blocks per game.

And on Sunday, he showed that he can still dominate once inside The Garden.

