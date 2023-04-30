Aaron Rodgers Returns To MSG Sunday For Knicks/Heat Less Than 24 Hours After Attending Rangers/Devils

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers is living the New York life to the fullest in his first week. The New York Jets acquired the quarterback from the Green Bay Packers on Monday. The team introduced him to the media on Tuesday.

By Saturday, Rodgers was already supporting the other teams in the Big Apple. The 39-year-old quarterback attended the New York Rangers Game 6 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Predictably, the New York crowd went nuts for their new signal-caller.

Aaron Rodgers receives a LOUD ovation at the New York Rangers game 🗣️👏



(via @nyjets)pic.twitter.com/2XZIBPe6Xb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 30, 2023

It’s funny because New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is a frequent visitor of Madison Square Garden to take in New York Rangers’ games. Of course, ask the crowd to choose Jets or Giants and you’d split the room.

But Aaron Rodgers is the new man in town and the crowd was happy to see him.

Aaron Rodgers follows up New York Rangers game with a Knicks contest

Not wanting the love affair to end, Rodgers turned around and attended the Knicks Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday afternoon.

It’s quite the turnaround for Rodgers, too. The Rangers game started at 8pm ET on Saturday night and ended around 11. The Knicks and Heat tipped off at 1pm on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers attends Game One of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Just over 12 hours after making his presence felt at Madison Square Garden, Rodgers returned. The reception for Rodgers was more tepid from the Knicks crowd than the Rangers crowd.

That’s not surprising though; hockey fans are generally much more passionate than basketball fans.

Aaron Rodgers at the Knicks game pic.twitter.com/vow52WMmkF — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) April 30, 2023

Taking in all the New York sports ‼



Aaron Rodgers is in the house to watch the Knicks host the Heat. pic.twitter.com/gyJE8Z3mw3 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 30, 2023

Of course, because the Knicks lost the game — especially to Miami — Twitter had jokes.

Aaron Rodgers watching Miami beat New York. Get ready to live it because that’s going to be your future! #FinsUp #HeatCULTURE pic.twitter.com/1td2WJ6OVp — David Gregg (@2187sports) April 30, 2023

Looks like Aaron Rodgers is getting a head start on the whole “New York losing to Miami” thing… pic.twitter.com/kVxVHchZbP — MAKE THROWBACKS PERMANENT🐬 (@THROWBACKS4EVER) April 30, 2023

Miami comes into town and beats New York with Aaron Rodgers in attendance.



Might want to start getting used to that Jets fans — Stephen St🏀ne (@StephenRStone) April 30, 2023

Aaron Rodgers getting his first taste of the NY Sporting Experience, losing to Miami — Drac (@Drac72) April 30, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is in attendance. But Kevin Love is the best QB in that building. — Alejandro Solana (@AlexMSolana) April 30, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is the toast of New York City right now, and he’s only been in town for a week.

But he can win over the crowd in April all he wants.

If he can’t deliver in December, January and February, the New Yorkers are going to turn on him.

Quickly.