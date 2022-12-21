New York Knicks Found Guilty of Tampering With Jalen Brunson Deal, NBA Penalizes Team With Lost Draft Pick

NBA free agency got off to a hot start for the New York Knicks this offseason: landing coveted Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, who’s played up to the hype in his first 30 games with the team.

Brunson signed with NY on the first day of free agency. Though Brunson and the Knicks’ team-up was expected, according to the FA rumors, their agreement was too swift for the NBA’s liking.

Following a four-month investigation looking into the Brunson deal, the Association discovered evidence of tampering by the Knicks. The team reportedly spoke to Brunson before the free agency period started. As a result, the NBA is punishing the Knicks, albeit with a slap on the wrist.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the Knicks will have to surrender a 2025 second-round pick for their tampering violation.

Considering how much Brunson’s play has elevated the Knicks offense, which has unlocked improved play from Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, a second-round pick is a small price to pay.

Brunson is leading an All-Star-level campaign: averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

New York extended their winning streak to eight games on Tuesday. The Knicks led a commanding win over the Golden State Warriors, 132-94.

At 18-13, the Knicks sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, finally showing the potential that their lineup of young stars has offered in recent seasons to no avail.

