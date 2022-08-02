NBA Investigating New York Knicks Over Alleged Tampering Violation In Jalen Brunson Deal: Reports

The New York Knicks were quick to sign former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson at the start of the free-agency period on June 30.

As a result of their seemingly swift negotiations, the NBA has launched an investigation into the Knicks potentially reaching out to Brunson before the start of free agency, suspecting possible tampering involved.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the Association will look into the four-year, $104 million deal that Brunson and the Knicks agree to, just three hours after the start of free agency.

Per the report, negotiations between teams and free agents are prohibited between the start of the signing period at 6 p.m. (EST) on June 30.

Among the pool of free-agent players, Brunson was marketed as the top player to sign at the guard position, and a high-interest player for the Knicks.

The 25-year-old Brunson ascended at the perfect time in Dallas, recording 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game in his contract year.

The NBA has begun an investigation into the New York Knicks for alleged tampering regarding free agent pickup Jalen Brunson, sources inform @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 1, 2022

Brunson emerged as the No. 2 option behind superstar Luka Doncic during the playoffs: helping propel the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, which by extension, raised his stock for the forthcoming free-agency period.

Dallas was eliminated by the Golden State Warriors (4-1) in the WCF. During the 2021-22 postseason, Brunson averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The Knicks may have signed their top name on the free-agency board, but now they’ll have to consider if there will be additional costs for the move — in the form of draft capital, front office suspensions or voided contracts — should the NBA find New York guilty of tampering.

