New York Jets Trade For Jaguars RB James Robinson, Filling In For Injured Breece Hall

The Jets addressed a gaping hole in their offense by trading for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. According to OutKick’s Armando Salguero, the Jaguars will receive a conditional sixth-round pick for Robinson. The pick can be elevated to a fifth-round pick.

News of New York’s trade comes hours after the Jets confirmed rookie RB Breece Hall suffered an ACL tear during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.

This season, Robinson has totaled 81 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

Hall was off to a fast start in his rookie campaign, totaling 80 carries for 463 yards and four touchdowns through seven weeks.

Robinson comes in with one 1,000-yard rushing season under his belt and a strong career average of 4.5 rushing yards per game. The small and shifty runner should help keep the Jets on a winning track, following their 5-2 start.

Robinson was not on the injury list Sunday but was absent from the action.

Jacksonville has gradually increased the workload for RB Travis Etienne, whose chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence stems from their time at Clemson.

New York has operated as a run-first offense this season to assist Zach Wilson in his progression so Robinson made sense as the perfect trade target for Robert Saleh’s crew.

The Jets also announced Monday that 2021 first-round OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season.