New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams Suggests Troy Aikman Is A Liar

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams doesn’t know what the hell Troy Aikman is talking about.

During Monday Night Football’s pathetic Jets loss in which they didn’t even score a touchdown, Aikman was breaking down the Jets defensive unit. When he began talking about Williams, he said that Quinnen told him that he believes he is one of the “highest paid decoys” and that is why he hasn’t been performing up to the standards of someone who signed a four-year, $96 million would.

“He calls himself the highest-paid decoy in football” – Troy Aikman on Quinnen Williams pic.twitter.com/22lWu6tosy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2023

ONLY ONE PROBLEM…

Quinnen says that the quote isn’t true because he’s never even have a conversation with Aikman!

“I never talked to Troy Aikman, I never said that to Troy Aikman. Like I don’t know where he got that from,” Williams said.

Uh oh, does Aikman not remember who he spoke with?

The former Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback also claimed that Quinnen went to Jets head coach Robert Saleh and asked him to draw up more one-on-one matchups in order for him to increase his sack production.

Once again, Quinnen says that never happened and he never spoke to Troy. Williams described Aikman’s assertions as “weird… upsetting and misleading,” when speaking with reporters yesterday.

"For as good as this group is, for them not to get a chance to do some really special things with this team because an offense can't score a touchdown? Pretty maddening."



Troy Aikman goes in on the Jets offense during New York's final offensive series in Monday's 27-6 loss. pic.twitter.com/485yF9rAcg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2023

After recording 12 sacks last year, Williams has only half a sack through 9 games. Not ideal, but he’s still able to contribute to one of the best defenses in the league in other ways. Plus, Coach Saleh has repeatedly said while discussing football defenses, in general, that sacks don’t matter.

Sacks may not matter but FACTS should matter especially to sports broadcasters like Troy Aikman.