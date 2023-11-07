Troy Aikman Eviscerates Jets After Having To Watch Their Debacle Against Chargers

Videos by OutKick

Troy Aikman could only hold his tongue for so long while watching the disastrous New York Jets offense while on the call for their loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on ‘Monday Night Football.’

The Jets outgained the Chargers in total yards 270-191, but lost the contest 27-6 and failed to find the endzone. New York’s offense was as flat as can be during the second half as it didn’t score a point over the course of the final two quarters.

Aikman nearly made it through the entire contest before sharing his brutally honest assessment of the Jets’ offense but ultimately unleashed on the team during their final drive of the game.

“You can talk about the offensive line, the injuries that they’ve had, we get it. [Aaron] Rodgers isn’t your quarterback, we get it, but if you can’t even get lined up without getting a penalty then you’ve got no chance,” Aikman said.

“Anyone who has anything to do with this offense, coaches included, they’ve got to look at themselves in the mirror because everyone has to be better than what we’ve watched tonight,” he continued. “I’ve been in locker rooms, not many of them, when the offense is struggling and how demoralizing that can be for a defense and for as good as this group is, for them not to get a chance to do some really special things with this team because an offense can’t score a touchdown? Pretty maddening.”

Aikman’s frustration with the Jets’ offense continued during his postgame hit with Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter as he flat-out said “they’re a bad team with a great defense” while alluding to the fact that they don’t look anything like a playoff team.

New York wide receiver Garrett Wilson looked and sounded a bit defeated after his team’s loss on Monday night saying he felt bad running to the sideline after so many three-and-outs and forcing his team’s defense back onto the field.