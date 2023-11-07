Defeated-Sounding Garrett Wilson Shares Tough Assessment Of Jets’ Offense After Loss To Chargers

Videos by OutKick

Offense was essentially optional during the Los Angeles Chargers – New York Jets game on Monday night. The Jets outgained the Chargers 270-191 in the total yards category, but it was Los Angeles who left New Jersey with a commanding 27-6 win. Jets’ wide receiver Garrett Wilson looked and sounded a bit defeated after the contest, understandably so, especially when talking about the offensive effort.

Anytime your team puts up just six points, frustration is going to set in, but the Jets’ offensive struggles is nothing new. New York has scored over 20 points just twice through eight games this season as Zach Wilson’s inconsistency has reared its ugly head far too often for this team to get much going.

Garrett Wilson explained after the contest that the Jets’ offense should feel angry after their lackluster performance against the Chargers.

“When you play at this level and you play on the offensive side of the ball, if you weren’t angry, I would think something was wrong,” Wilson said. “This is disappointing, it definitely messes with your psyche a little bit. But, it’s nothing we can’t handle. We are professionals, we’re gonna push through this and it’s going to be better on the back end but, I’d be lying if I said that we were all content with what we’re doing out on the field.”

Garrett Wilson was asked about the morale of the Jets’ offense amid their struggles: pic.twitter.com/T1VVUyYE5O — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 7, 2023

The Chargers carry the worst pass defense in the entire NFL, so the fact that New York threw for just 107 yards on Monday night has to be beyond disappointing. Of those 107 yards, Garrett Wilson accounted for 80 of them. He went on to explain that he hated having to jog over to the sideline time after time on Monday forcing the team’s defense to go back out on the field after their countless three-and-out possessions.

Unfortunately for all the non-Jets fans out there, this offense gets another shot on primetime on Sunday night when they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.