Aaron Rodgers Walks Into Stadium For Jets Monday Night Game, Fueling Speculation Of 2023 Return

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear in the first series of his tenure with the team. Everyone assumed that he would miss the remainder of the season. After all, athletes don’t return from Achilles injuries, generally, in less than one year.

However, Rodgers appears to be ahead of schedule. Ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he took another step forward. Literally.

Previously, Rodgers entered the stadium riding in a cart. On Monday, though, he walked through the tunnel with a big smile on his face, flanked by security. After shaking the hand of another security guard, he headed towards the team’s locker room.

.@AaronRodgers12 has ditched the cart for MNF 👋 pic.twitter.com/oDF0eqOI6s — New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account) (@nyjets) November 6, 2023

As expected, Jets fans are handling this news with the proper caution and not overreacting. Oh wait.

A return this season would be remarkable but not completely unprecedented. Again, most athletes need at least a year to recover. But, not all.

Cam Akers suffered his first torn Achilles in the first game of the 2021 season, like Rodgers, and returned for the team’s Super Bowl run after just 5 1/2 months.

According to ESPN, Akers “became one of the first prominent NFL players to undergo the SpeedBridge surgical procedure, helping him cut his recovery time from the typical nine to 12 months to 5½ months.”

Aaron Rodgers underwent the same procedure back in September. Fans are hoping to see Rodgers in December, but that would be just three months from his surgery in mid-September. Even late December would represent the fastest NFL Achilles recovery ever.

The positive for Rodgers is that he’s a quarterback and not a running back. Plus, he tore his left Achilles which is not his power leg as a right-handed thrower.

Still, it’s an incredible recovery if he returns prior to the 2023-24 postseason.

But, I’m not putting anything past Rodgers.