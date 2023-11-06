Vikings Lose Another Key Weapon On Offense With Cam Akers’ Achilles Injury

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers looks done for the season after suffering an apparent left Achilles injury Sunday

Akers, acquired from the Los Angeles Rams through an in-season trade, went down with a non-contact injury. The injury comes at a terrible time for Minnesota — one week since starting quarterback Kirk Cousins also suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

Cam Akers –



Concern for another Achilles injury unfortunately.

pic.twitter.com/lGASFXtP02 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 5, 2023

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell suggested after the thrilling 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 that Akers could be dealing with a torn Achilles.

CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 01: Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers (31) during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers on October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While still green in the Vikings’ offensive system, the former second-round running back was expected to be a major boost for Alexander Mattison, who has led the Vikings’ post-Dalvin Cook backfield with minimal success this season.

Before the trade to Minnesota, Akers quarreled with the Los Angeles Rams over their committee-first mentality, which kept the talented Florida State product in Akers as an unproven talent.

After a year of trade speculation and buzz, the Rams finally parted ways with Cam Akers, 24, on Sept. 21, 2023.

Akers shined as the most impressive running back in Sean McVay’s committee of Akers, Darrell Henderson, Jr., and for many seasons, Malcolm Brown. Akers demonstrated strong running with potential for receiving as a dual-threat option.

Early projections of Cam Akers’ role in Minnesota forecasted that Mattison could eventually drop in the depth chart against the superior talent in Akers.

Akers is expected to be a restricted free agent in 2024.

The Vikings pulled off a miracle in Week 9 with short-term interim QB Josh Dobbs engineering a last-minute, game-winning drive. Similar to Akers, Dobbs is a midseason acquisition for the Vikings. Minnesota traded for Dobbs knowing that Kirk Cousins’ left a massive void under center. Dobbs previously played for the Arizona Cardinals, filling in for recovering QB Kyler Murray. The interim starter proved impressive with less than a week of practice.

Minnesota’s woes on offense continue to center on injuries this season.