Kyler Murray Could Return; Slim To No Chance Brock Purdy Plays; Justin Fields Could Be A While And More

In this debut edition of The Doctor Is In with OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao we’re going to analyze the injury situations surrounding Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, Tyreek Hill, Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, and Andrew Thomas.

Dr. Chao sees very little chance Purdy, who is in the concussion protocol, is playing this week. So expect Sam Darnold at quarterback for the 49ers.

He has good news and bad news on Murray. (Yeah, read on).

Dr. Chao also says Fields, nursing a thumb injury on his throwing hand, could be out a few more weeks despite the hope he’d be back three weeks after the injury happened on Oct. 15.

And, of course, there are the Giants with their issues at quarterback with Daniel Jones and left tackle Andrew Thomas.

The Dolphins also have a question about Tyreek Hill. And Dr. Chao has good news there.

The details:

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown by Jordan Mason #24 during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy Concussion Prolonged Onset Symptoms

Brock Purdy (concussion): He was back on the practice field Thursday which surprised some as he’s navigating through the concussion protocol. He got injured apparently on a quarterback sneak. And it wasn’t detected right away but it showed up after the game.

“The fact Purdy had delayed symptoms, whether it was recognized after the game, he self-reported after the game, or on the flight home or on Tuesday before Wednesday, it at least meets the definition of prolonged or delayed onset of symptoms,” Dr. Chao said.

“The ones with symptoms after the game, on the flight home or a Tuesday, not to mention the short week, do not return to play. There’s a slim to none chance Brock Purdy plays this next week because of the prolonged onset of symptoms.”

It has been speculated Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks could be fined for his hit to Purdy’s helmet on the tackle.

“At this point, Nick Sirianni could say, ‘If you’re going to ban the Tush Push, look, we’re more low energy [than the usual quarterback sneak],” Dr. Chao said. “You should ban the quarterback sneak. I saw something silly where the defensive player could get fined. What are you kidding me? There’s nothing exposed on [the quarterback’s] body but his head. How do you want him to stop the guy?”

Dr. Chao sees no problem with Purdy not being pulled out of the game by the NFL after the sneak.

“The overhead camera shows it pretty well. I did make a comment that it would have justified an in-game buzz down from the spotter. Not that the spotter is perfect, but also the other side is do you really want that in the this game — pulling guys out all the time?”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 27: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray Return This Week?

Kyler Murray (knee): He returned to practice as a full participant this week. And he’s off the injury report which is very significant to his status on Sunday.

But there are questions.

“The key here is there’s no way he’s going to be 100 percent” Dr. Chao said. “Maybe late this season. Not right now.”

The Cardinals have given no timetable when Murray will be ready to play but he practiced full on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s not likely to be doing that with anyone other than the starters. And that means Josh Dobbs isn’t taking those snaps.

So Murray could be playing very, very soon.

“I think it’s going to be this week because, A. they’re listing him full practice, it’s a home game,” Dr. Chao said. “You don’t want to face the Ravens, but you certainly don’t want to face the Browns on the road (Arizona’s game next week).”

The much safer approach would be the home game against Atlanta on Nov. 12. We’ll see.

And what are the Cardinals likely to see when Murray gets on the field?

“Could he play from the pocket? Yes,” Dr. Chao said. “But you don’t want him playing from the pocket. It’s mobility issues. I can imagine he can be mobile in the pocket but I can’t imagine he can be fully mobile Kyler Murray yet.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears reacts after fumbling the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Dr. Chao Says Justin Fields Thumb Dislocation Needs Time

Justin Fields (thumb): It’s not a fracture but a dislocation. But even that is problematic for quarterbacks when the thumb is involved.

“When he went down and rolled on the turf we knew it wasn’t a fracture but we did see a picture of a proximal thumb dislocation which means that, A, he’s in a best scenario. So no surgery,” Dr. Chao said. “But it is absolutely preposterous to suggest there was no damage or nothing on the MRI.”

“How does a joint pop out of place without there being damage to a capsule or something? There’s no damage to a ligament or tendon that might need surgery. But clearly there was damage.”

Dr. Chao predicted a multi-week absence and “he’s lucky to avoid injured reserve,” which would mean missing a minimum of four weeks. Now Fields is missing his second game.

“Just because he hasn’t been placed on injured reserve there are no guarantees he won’t miss four weeks,” Dr. Chao said. “The reason they don’t put him on injured reserve is there’s a possibility he could play before four weeks.

“It is completely not surprising he’s not playing this week. It is far from a guarantee he plays next week. The thumb is that important for the grip and to spin it … His return timeline is 3-4ish weeks maybe. But it wouldn’t shock me if it went 5. It’s when can he grip and spin the football.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) SiriusXM host Pat Kirwan, Dr. David Chao and SiriusXM host Jim Miller speak during an interview on day 1 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVI on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Addressing Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, Tyreek Hill

Daniel Jones (neck): The Giants quarterback is about to miss his third game since injuring his neck against the Dolphins.

“This is a hyperextension,” Dr. Chao said. “… I think it’s just a matter of symptoms, range of motion and strength. I think it’s just a soreness, stiffness issue and when he feels good. And I don’t think it’s anything long term.”

The Giants have been without left tackle Andrew Thomas since he injured his hamstring in the opener against the Buffalo Bills. Last week he reportedly suffered a setback.

Andrew Thomas (hamstring): “I would say this week is questionable and the following week would be a good target [for his return],” Dr. Chao said.

Dr. David Chao served as the team doctor for the San Diego Chargers for over 17 years and has amassed a wide following on social media with his insights and analysis. Now in private practice, work is featured on @SICscore on social media. Every week Dr. Chao will contribute to OutKick his analysis and insights on the most important NFL injury issues interesting to bettors and fantasy football fans.

