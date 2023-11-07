Jets Spend All Week Pumping Punter Thomas Morstead Only For Him To ‘OutKick The Coverage’ & Give Up Immediate TD

Videos by OutKick

Here at OutKick, we’re big fans of “OutKick the Coverage.” New York Jets supporters? Not so much. Their punter, Thomas Morstead, won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Giants last Sunday.

Morstead punted a whopping 11 times last week for a total of over 500 yards. Three of those punts ended inside the Giants five-yard line. He became the first player in history to have three punts downed inside the opponent’s five. How do I know that?

Because the Jets made that their bio on X (formerly Twitter), along with a header photo of Morstead.

New York Jets dedicate their X (formerly Twitter) bio and header to punter Thomas Morstead. (Screenshot: X.com/nyjets)

But that’s not all! No, the New York Jets went ALL OUT in pumping up Morstead.

It started early in the week, after the NFL announced that he was named Special Teams Player of the Week.

💚 @nyjets 💚

A friend sent this to me, thought it was a parody account. Appreciate the love! pic.twitter.com/YjMxfN8WVr — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) October 30, 2023

This Thomas Morstead Fan Account is pleased to announce that @thomasmorstead has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week!



📰 https://t.co/SdYagHImDH pic.twitter.com/daQkojesRO — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 1, 2023

Their first tweet of the day promoting the game featured a gif of the punter.

They posted a video of him entering the building, something not usually done for punters.

hi there, Mr. AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week pic.twitter.com/IRKUh96nkc — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2023

But that’s not all! The Jets teased a new player leading the team onto the field for the game.

we got a new first player being introduced tonight. better be in your seats to go wild for him 👀 https://t.co/I5VxIVJBIL — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2023

You’re never going to guess who it was. Thomas Morstead!

Thomas Morstead introduced first to the crowd. Not often you see the punter introduced in pre-game. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 7, 2023

So, Morstead led the New York Jets onto the field for Monday Night Football wielding the American flag. Remember what happened to the last guy who did that?

Thomas Morestead running out of the tunnel tonight pic.twitter.com/5sJu3TdxPP — Nooner (@noonernation) November 6, 2023

So, yeah, the Jets set their punter up for failure. And fail he did!

After a Chargers three-and-out, the Jets produced a three-and-out of their own. Morstead came onto the field to punt. He booted one down the field. Unfortunately, he clearly out-kicked the coverage and Chargers returner Derius Davis took it 87 yards to the house.

Not only that, but Morstead offered a really, really sad attempt to tackle Davis.

Yikes.

Note to other Jets players: if the team asks you to lead the team onto the field and carry the American flag prior to Monday Night Football, just politely decline.

Nothing good comes of it.