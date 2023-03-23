Odell Beckham Jr., Jets Have Mutual Interest As Aaron Rodgers Speculation Continues, NFL Insider Says

Videos by OutKick

Will the New York Jets make a run at Odell Beckham Jr. going into next season?

It certainly appears to be a very real possibility.

The Jets are currently attempting to hammer out a deal to land Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, but nothing has been reached yet.

So far, the team has signed receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. If the Jets do trade for Rodgers, he won’t be short on weapons, and the former Giants star could be another addition.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with the Jets? (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is Odell Beckham destined to be a member of the Jets?

“Just because you see this wide receiver room continuing to shift does not mean that they are done work. We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets. In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would still like to see this done. Financials still in the way of actually finalizing this thing, but I still think that Odell Beckham Jr. will wind up with the New York Jets,” NFL insider Jeff Darlington reported on “Get Up,” according to Bleacher Report.

OBJ, Hardman, Lazard, Garrett Wilson and possibly Corey Davis would provide Rodgers with plenty of targets at the WR position.

Odell Beckham is drawing some interest from NFL teams. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Will OBJ sign with the Jets or any other team?

Odell Beckham Jr. has already shot down reports he wants $20 million to sign with an NFL team. He did note that he wants more than $4 million.

That would seem to imply that might be the ceiling of what he’s been offered so far. If the Jets want to add OBJ, it’s going to cost some cash.

However, if the Jets believe they can trade for Rodgers, which hasn’t happened yet, it definitely could be worth also adding Odell Beckham. Now, it needs to be for the right price, but it would certainly signal to Rodgers the team is serious.

The only downside is OBJ has already had multiple ACL issues and is 30. He’s getting old and has serious question marks about his health. That’s why the price has to be right. You can’t overpay for a wide receiver who is 30 with a history of ACL issues.

The Jets reportedly have interest in Odell Beckham Jr. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It should be interesting to see if the Jets can get a deal done, but it certainly seems to be a little smoke to the situation.