Derek Carr Visiting The Jets: REPORT

The New York Jets will take a hard look at adding Derek Carr.
Owner Woody Johnson has been very open about the Jets needing a new quarterback in order to compete, and the franchise intends on pursuing a veteran passer to fill the void.
Well, the team will be bringing in Carr for a visit this weekend, according to Mike Garafolo. He previously visited with the Saints after the Raiders decided to cut ties.
Derek Carr is an option for the Jets.
There’s obviously one elephant in the room. The Jets desperately want Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay has already been contacted by the Jets to figure out just how much it might cost.
When the subject was brought up to owner Woody Johnson, he noted he couldn’t talk about a specific player under contract, but he also didn’t rule anything out.
There’s also a problem with Rodgers, and that’s the cost. The Jets will need to give up a lot to get him. The same isn’t true for Derek Carr.
Carr is a free agent after being released. Woody Johnson and the Jets won’t need to lose any draft capital to fill their huge hole at QB if the team gets the former Raiders starter.
He’s also a solid player. Some in the media might enjoy dragging him, but Derek Carr is a very serviceable starting QB.
Even amid all the carnage and chaos in Las Vegas this season, he still threw for 3,522 yards in 15 games. From 2018 through 2021, he threw for at least 4,000 yards every season. He’s not a superstar quarterback, but he can definitely play.
If Aaron Rodgers isn’t an option or is way too expensive, Derek Carr could be a very solid consolation prize for the New York Jets.