Raiders Gambled On Derek Carr’s Future And Finally Lost

Derek Carr can finally put Las Vegas in the rearview mirror.

The Raiders officially cut the 31-year-old quarterback Tuesday. They selected him in the second round in 2014.

Though Carr proved himself to be a valuable starter — playing his way to four Pro Bowl selections and engineering 28 career fourth-quarter comebacks, making him a bonafide clutch QB — the Raiders decided to cut ties with Carr without any compensation in return.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Carr announced that he was not accepting a trade partner for Las Vegas as part of his contract’s no-trade clause. With that decision, the team was facing either having to pay him $40.4 million in guarantees or cut him before his Feb. 15 trade deadline.

Despite meeting with the Saints last week and being part of preliminary trade conversations, Carr chose to test free agency instead.

Carr’s agent, Tim Younger, released a statement on Tuesday, thanking the organization and reminding Raiders fans that the NFL is a business above all.

“We wish the Raiders the best of luck,” Younger stated. “This is the tough part of this business. That’s the point; it’s just business. Time now to reset for both sides.

“Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That’s who he is. Onward and upward.”

The prominent name interested in Carr’s services is Carolina, whose new head coach, Frank Reich, could mesh well with the veteran play-caller.

Other teams rumored to be interested in trading for Carr include the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

Ultimately, the Raiders gambled on Carr’s future and left the table as losers.