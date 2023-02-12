Derek Carr Stiffs Raiders, Won’t Accept Trade And Will Become Free Agent

Videos by OutKick

Derek Carr had ice in his veins as a clutch fourth-quarter QB, but this is next-level cold.

Carr will reportedly not accept a trade partner for the Las Vegas Raiders — forcing the team to either pay him $40.4 million in contract guarantees or cut him by Feb. 15 as part of his no-trade clause, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The vengeful move by Carr comes after the Raiders limited the 31-year-old QB in his search for a trade partner for LV.

Sources: #Raiders QB Derek Carr has informed the team he won’t accept a trade to the #Saints or any other team. The team is expected to release him and he’ll be a top free agent. pic.twitter.com/k0LcLRlDOo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

Carr had the option of extending his trade deadline with the Raiders past Wednesday, but as previously stated, he felt that the move would not benefit his side of the ordeal.

Leading up to the decisive week ahead of his deadline, Carr’s trade options were limited to solely the New Orleans Saints when the Raiders allowed him to visit for two trips this week. Las Vegas was largely interested in letting Carr visit trade partners that could provide the best package to acquire the QB, including talks of surrendering a first-round pick for Carr.

Without full control of the situation, Carr was confined to picking the Saints for a trade partner and as part of Sunday’s news, he is declining a potential trade at this point in the process.

(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Moving forward, the team is expected to cut Carr without any compensation in return. The four-time Pro Bowler will be entering free agency in March as a highly sought-after quarterback.

This season, Carr passed for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

His move off the Raiders should have ripple effects on key offensive players such as impending free agent Josh Jacobs and lead wideout Davante Adams, who joined Las Vegas last offseason to play with his former Fresno State QB.