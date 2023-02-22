Jets Tell Derek Carr He Can Be A ‘First-Ballot Hall Of Famer’ In Pitch To Get Him To Sign In New York

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets appear to have pulled out all the stops and said all the right things during Derek Carr’s visit with the franchise this past weekend.

Carr is on the hunt for a new team after his somewhat ugly split with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jets simply want a veteran quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Jets not only told Carr that they believe he can lead them to the Super Bowl, but they took things a step further in saying that he could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he signs in New York.

“In terms of [how] New York was trying to sell him because, let’s face it, that’s what they’re doing at this point. They were pretty clear with him,” Russini explained. “They told him he’s a great quarterback. They believe that he’s got a legit surrounding cast of players.

“They made it really personal, too. They said, ‘We believe if you come to New York and win, you could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.’ So they went full-in on Derek Carr here and let him know they really want him to play for the New York Jets,” Russini continued.

Derek Carr's visit with the Jets on Monday went 'really well' 👀🗽



"[The Jets] made it super personal too, they said 'We believe if you come to New York and win, you could be a first ballot Hall of Famer.'" — @diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/eyBpLR8HRB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 21, 2023

The Jets won’t be the only team that makes a very similar pitch to Carr over the coming days. The New Orleans Saints have been rumored to be interested in the veteran QB. The Tennessee Titans could be another team to look out for when it comes to the Carr sweepstakes.

The two driving factors here will likely be where Carr wants to play and which team can pay him the most money. The Jets have legitimate pieces all over the roster plus enough cap space that should have them in the final running for Carr’s signature this offseason.