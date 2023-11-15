New York Jets Cornerback Sauce Gardner Just Tried New York Pizza After Two Years Here

Videos by OutKick

Hold the sauce up!

New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner has just tried New York pizza for the first time ever, despite having played there for two years.

In a jaw-dropping, “you gotta be kidding me?” tweet sent out on Tuesday, the All-Pro cornerback couldn’t hold back how satisfied he was with the cheese and sauce delicatessen that is also known as… a slice of pizza.

I just tried NY pizza for the first time… ITS FIREEEE — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) November 14, 2023

“I just tried NY pizza for the first time… ITS FIREEEE” Gardner exclaimed.

When asked the obvious question of where the heck he has been, considering there are literally pizzerias on almost every corner in New York City, he said that he had always preferred Detroit pizza so he never bothered to try anything else.

It’s because I’m so used to Detroit style and wasn’t open to trying it😂 Did I think it was better than Detroit style pizza ? Maybe not. Will I get NY style pizza again? Without a doubt🤣 https://t.co/Di2XUG2R3l — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) November 14, 2023

DETROIT PIZZA THOUGH?

I mean I’ve heard of Chicago pizza, California pizza (or at least California Pizza Kitchen) but DETROIT pizza? Is that just something Michigan people made up to make themselves feel better about what has become of Detroit these days?

Surprisingly no, it’s actually a real thing.

“Detroit-style pizza relies on a thick and fluffy crust reminiscent of focaccia. A Detroit-style crust stands out among other crusts thanks to its airier texture and cheesy, crispy underside,” said popular pizza blog GreenLanternPizza.

It’s unclear exactly what type of pizza Gardner chose for his first New York City slice, hopefully he chose Joe’s Pizza on 14th Street or Pauly Gee’s. But who knows, maybe we had another Michael Scott – Sbarro type moment. (That would have been hilarious content by the way.)

In New York for the first time and all I wanna see is the Michael Scott Sbarro pic.twitter.com/PvvveFX4Gn — Nick (@notnickfugette) September 5, 2018

So Jets fans make sure to be on the look out the next time you head to your local pizzeria, you may just run into Sauce Gardner himself there absolutely devouring some city slices.