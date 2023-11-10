Pizza Hut Is Now Offering Snakes As Topping, And You Thought Pineapple Was Controversial

Videos by OutKick

Just when you think you’ve seen or eaten everything, we now have Pizza Hut deciding to ruin the one thing they’re literally known for.

The popular fast food pizza chain has started to really escalate the toppings game by offering fricken SNAKE MEAT as an option. Yes, that’s right – we have people not only eating snakes which is weird in itself, but putting it on their damn pizza! Don’t they know we’re supposed to be eating bugs these days?

‘TASTES LIKE CHICKEN’

“Combined with pizza, snake meat marks a breakthrough from the conventional concept of what maintaining good health means while challenging one’s taste buds,” Pizza Hut told CNN in a statement.

Sir, I just want a slice of pizza. I don’t need to challenge my taste buds while eating said pizza slice.

Fortunately the only Pizza Hut chains that are currently rolling out snake meat toppings so far are in China, but it could be heading stateside especially as the company is starting to push the medicinal benefits of snake meat such as improving blood circulation.

Once again, I’ll pass.

Pizza Hut Hong Kong selling snake pizza until Nov. 22 https://t.co/cxKGxySHjw pic.twitter.com/BD24Cpnhgr — Mothership (@MothershipSG) November 10, 2023

SNAKE MEAT APPARENTLY HAS SOME HEALTH BENEFITS

Those that were daring enough to try snake meat from China said that it tastes like chicken – because of course it does. How many times have we heard that before when asking people how something tastes?

The pizza chain said that they were inspired by local Chinese food trends where snake meat is suddenly the cool thing to digest. Let’s keep that over there, can we?

The good news is for any of you psychopaths who enjoy pineapple on your pizza, you are now no longer the weirdest ones out there.

By the way there are only two acceptable pizza toppings in the world: Pepperoni and Bacon.

Disagree? Tweet me: @TheGunzShow or email me: Michael.Gunzelman@outkick.com