New York Giants Test Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Knee After Dirty Hit; Expect Return In ‘3-4 Weeks’

The New York Giants received good news Monday after testing rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux’s knee, which revealed a sprained MCL injury.
As relayed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, New York tested the first-round rook’s right leg after Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss delivered a questionable tackle, or dirty play, during Sunday’s preseason game.
HIT THAT INJURED GIANTS ROOKIE KAYVON THIBODEAUX SPARKS MIXED REACTIONS FROM NFL WORLD
The G-Men now expect Thibodeaux to return in “three to four weeks.”
“Thibodeaux’s right ACL and meniscus were intact, and the Giants say they remain hopeful the first-round pick will be ready for their regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11,” Raanan wrote.
Concern in the Big Apple ramped up to a 10 when a cart was spotted coming for Kayvon after he went down. Thibodeaux waved off the assistance and was seen walking on the Giants’ sideline — at times unbothered in his gait.
Giants fans were up in arms over Moss’ play as they watched him deliver the direct hit to Thibodeaux’s right knee during a rush from the formidable defensive end.
“Fingers crossed,” Giants first-year coach Brian Daboll said after the game. “Hopefully his rehab goes well and he can get out there as soon as he can.”
New York went on to win, 25-22, against the Bengals.
In reality, the Giants may be conservative with KT’s rollout and opt to bring him back until Week 2’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
The Giants anticipate an elevated performance from the defense with new DC Wink Martindale and a stout defensive line that features former Clemon standout Dexter Lawrence, top 2019 free-agent signing Leonard Williams and an ascending Azeez Ojulari.
Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
And New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.