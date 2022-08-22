Hit That Injured Giants Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux Sparks Mixed Reactions From NFL World

A scary scene unfolded during the Giants-Bengals preseason game when Kayvon Thibodeaux appeared to injure his knee after a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. The play sparked a mixed reactions around the NFL.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of New York’s preseason matchup with Cincinnati. Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick this year, limped off the field after waving off a medical cart.

Thibodeaux told reporters he was “all right” and “good” following New York’s preseason win.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen shared a video of the hit on Twitter saying Moss should be both fined and suspended for the hit.

Penalty.

Hefty Fine.

Suspension. Nothing less is acceptable. pic.twitter.com/aZulgjrQyF — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 22, 2022

Eisen, who has never played in the NFL, lit a fire under current and former NFL players with his comments about the situation.

T.J. Lang, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, said that Moss’ block was a routine one.

For a block that happens 10x per game? Jesus Christ people calm down. It’s a routine block. Shitty result, but routine LEGAL block. https://t.co/z7H0YA6mJv — Teej. (@TJLang70) August 22, 2022

Free agent offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse agreed with Lang.

PEOPLE. This is literally a routine play, a routine block, and a routine defensive technique happening here. Inside the tackle box, the defender is facing him, it’s just a bad looking result. https://t.co/JPlCmEeTho — marshall newhouse (@MNewhouse73) August 22, 2022

The opinions of Lang and Newhouse carry quite a bit of weight seeing as how they’ve played offensive line in the NFL. Geoff Schwartz, another former NFL o-lineman, tweeted that the play wasn’t dirty and Thibodeaux was “bracing for contact up high.”

It was a bad-looking play, but three former players saying the block was legal says more about the situation than Eisen calling for Moss to be suspended, that’s for sure.