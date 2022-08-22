New York Giants Coach Picked Up On A Hot Mic Dropping Vicious F-Bombs

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a rough mouth on him.

NFL coaches cursing and swearing up a storm is hardly a rare thing to happen. Football is a sport full of passionate people, and sometimes, tempers boil over.

Well, that was on full display Sunday night when the Giants took the field against Cincy.

Giants coach Brian Daboll caught on a hot mic dropping multiple f-bombs. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Following an offensive pass interference call during the preseason win over the Bengals, Daboll could be heard clearing yelling into his mic, “That’s f**king bullshit. What the f**k?”

#Giants HC Brian Daboll was not happy after an OPI call. Hot mic catches all the f-bombs.



(📽️ @BobbySkinner_)pic.twitter.com/cZeP5fst4z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022

Seeing as how the Giants have won a grand total of 22 games since the start of the 2017 season, fans are eager for a change.

Fans have been through multiple head coaches over the past several years, there’s been very limited success and Daboll has now been charged with getting the situation turned around.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll caught on a hot mic dropping f-bombs during preseason win over Cincy. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A lot of fans probably enjoy seeing the passion out of him. He’s not a man who seems interested in staying silent when he has something to say.

If there’s something on his mind, he’s going to let the refs know, and if that includes some f-bombs along the way, so be it. That’s the nature of the beast.

Now, is the TV broadcast pumped about kids at home hearing Daboll drop back-to-back f-bombs? Probably not, but welcome to live TV. Crazy stuff happens.

Will Brian Daboll turn the Giants around? (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Brian Daboll will chill out a bit if the Giants rattle off some wins. That’s a tall ask, but anything is possible in the NFL.