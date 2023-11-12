New York Giants Make The Most Unnecessary Challenge Decision Of The Year

Videos by OutKick

It took exactly one play for the New York Giants to waste a challenge on a play that wasn’t worth reviewing.

In the first quarter, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks caught a 4-yard pass, and a Giants defender tackled him. After Cooks landed on the ground, he lost control of the ball. But his knee and back clearly hit the ground first, so life goes on right?

Actually, no. Not for Giants head coach Brian Daboll anyway.

Even though Cooks in no way fumbled the football, Daboll thought it was worth spending a challenge on the play. To the surprise of no one, the call of “down by contact” stood, and the Giants lost a timeout.

Here’s the play in question. You only need two functioning brain cells to see Cooks did not fumble the ball.

Brian Daboll wastes a challenge pic.twitter.com/1tCqB6r8yo — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 12, 2023

I guess knowing Tommy DeVito is your starting quarterback makes you do crazy things, like lose a challenge on the first play of the game.

Dallas holds a 24–0 lead at the half over their division rivals. Ironically, the third touchdown came courtesy of Brandin Cooks.

The rout is on in Texas as Dak runs it in to make it 28-0 #DallasCowboys



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/boQNtPV0KZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2023

Daboll wisely chose not to challenge this play.

This unnecessary encapsulates the Giants’ horrific start to the season. The good news is that their dysfunction has them right in the thick of the race for the number one draft pick.