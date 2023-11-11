Adam Schefter Puts Giants QB Tommy DeVito On Blast For Living At Home With His Parents

Videos by OutKick

Adam Schefter is walking back from an earlier tweet where he alerted everyone that Giants undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito – who will be starting this weekend in his first NFL game, still lives at home with his parents.

The peculiar tweet from Schefter proved that it must have been a slow news day because many on social media are asking “so what?”

Here’s the original tweet, which still remains up:

Giants’ undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito, who will make his first NFL start Sunday at Dallas, still is living at home with his parents.



More via @JordanRaanan:https://t.co/l0OtHMROa7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2023

After we published our story and facing criticism, Schefter then tweeted out this:

There are advantages to living at home with your parents, as Giants’ starting QB Tommy DeVito does. pic.twitter.com/S0XpWTfRhV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2023

WHY SCHEFTER’S TWEET WAS POINTLESS

Schefter’s original X, or tweet was a stretch to begin with. Anyone who understands anything about the current economic situation these days would realize that many people coming out of college return back home.

Tommy DeVito is 25 years old. We always blast athletes for throwing away their money and not investing wisely. Tommy DeVito is UNDRAFTED, the dude never thought in his life he’d probably ever see an NFL playing field. So living with his parents is not something out of the ordinary, I don’t care if he’s a professional athlete or not.

For at least five months of the year DeVito’s life consists of attending training camp, practices or traveling for games. He’s barely home, why would he have the need to go out and purchase an apartment or home – especially since the Giants facilities are less than 20 minutes away from his current home in NJ?

Adam Schefter put Tommy DeVito on blast in a tweet. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

IT’S THE ECONOMY, STUPID

And finally – but perhaps MOST importantly – New Jersey STINKS when it comes to taxes. The Garden State currently has the highest property taxes in the entire country, with the fifth largest income taxes at over 10%. That fact hasn’t changed in the hour between Schefter’s change of tone in his tweets.

Adam Schefter and his five-year, $45 million ESPN deal needed to take a look around before putting Tommy DeVito on blast.

And let’s not forget that in DeVito’s former life he was another great Italian known as Joe Pesci, who ALSO lived at home with his mother in Goodfellas.

I’m so mad at Schefter’s callout and especially his follow-up tweet that I’m now going to take Giants +17.5 tomorrow. DeVito is going to go full Italian stallion and lead the Giants to at least score some points and keep it from becoming an absolute disaster.

TWEET ME AND TELL ME HOW GREAT I AM. @TheGunzShow