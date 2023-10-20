New York Giants’ Hobbled O-Line Suffers Another Major Injury In Catastrophic Season for Big Blue

Videos by OutKick

Giants general manager Joe Schoen may need to hit the streets of NY to recruit some guys to play O-line.

Another major injury has hit the G-Men as guard Shane Lemieux landed on the IR. Lemieux suffered a torn biceps injury on Wednesday that is expected to sideline him until 2024.

New York Giants Hobbling Their Way To A Lottery Pick

When it comes to being overwhelmed by injuries, the Giants are back to dealing with O-line problems and down to no-name backups and free agents to start.

Injuries have been ravaging the offensive unit, taking out names like Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz and guard Joshua Ezeudu. Compound those injuries with 2022 first-round right tackle Evan Neal playing like a bust and you’ve got a messy situation if you’re Giants HC Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 06: Shane Lemieux #66 of the New York Giants looks on before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Lemieux, while not a trusted starter on the Giants, was a body New York desperately needed as the season started to slip from them. At 1-5, New York faces a tough defensive stretch after Week 7’s game against the Washington Commanders. The Giants face the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys after Washington.

The Giants lucked out last week by adding former Big Blue first-rounder Justin Pugh, who more than handled his own against a tough Bills D-line in Week 6. Pugh secured his spot on the team; still, the Giants face massive gaps in an O-line set to block for backup QB Tyrod Taylor for a second week.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones continues to mend from a neck injury that sparked comparisons to his season-ending 2021 injury.

All that to say, the season’s not looking bright in the Big Apple.

Should the Giants tank for a QB? Send us your thoughts via email: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.