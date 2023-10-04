Giants Tackle Evan Neal Calls Fans Who Boo ‘Burger-Flipping’ Sheep Amid Disaster Season, Apology Countdown Timer Begins

Videos by OutKick

Evan Neal won a spot as Loser of the Week after calling New York Giants fans burger-flipping sheep while also playing as one of the worst starters on the team.

When your team is tanking, who cares about the facts, right?

The offensive lineman went on the attack against Blue Blue fans over criticism and booing that the 1-4 team has received.

Speaking with NJ.com on Wednesday, Neal put himself above the booing and went for the low blow by criticizing Giants fans as hamburger-flipping fools who should actually embrace the team’s miserable streak of play.

“Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?” Neal said to the outlet. “The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?”

The ego on this guy.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 11: Evan Neal #73 of the New York Giants walks off the field after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Giants defeated the Titans 21-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Fans mercilessly booed the Giants on Monday, namely their offense, for a dreadful 24-7 loss at MetLife Stadium on the primetime stage. Unable to get any spark or momentum, the Giants’ offense looks like an irreparable mess that may lead to major changes — just four weeks into the 2023-24 season.

With offensive line play standing out as a major issue for the Giants, fans had to wonder, “Who the hell is Evan Neal to bad-mouth us?”

The former top-10 pick out of Alabama joined the Giants in 2022. New York expected to shore up their right tackle position with the addition of Neal and end their longstanding O-lines woes. With Andrew Thomas, currently injured, on the left side, the Giants assumed Neal as the answer …

So far, the big pick has been a massive letdown. With an overall PFF grade of 42.5 this season, Neal makes a case for one of the worst right tackles in the league.

Evan Neal doesn’t see it that way, but until the Giants start winning, fans won’t care what Neal thinks.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 18: Evan Neal #73 of the New York Giants blocks Brian Burns #53 of the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

While Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has taken his licks from the media over the unfortunate season, it’s not lost on the fans that the O-line has been porous all year and left the offense bereft of play-making opportunities.

Hamburger helpers or not, at least those guys can get the job done. Let’s see if Neal and the offense can flip this season around before he joins the unemployment line.

Long before that happens, watch for the more than likely apology he’ll (be forced) to give in the coming days.