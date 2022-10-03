Giants Fans Get Good News About Daniels Jones’ Ankle Injury

It sounds like New York Giants fans can breathe easy when it comes to Daniel Jones’ health.

The former Duke star and current starting QB for the Giants suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday against the Bears, but it doesn’t sound overly serious.

Ian Rapoport reported early Monday morning that Daniel Jones is “considered day-to-day” and there’s “optimism” he’ll be ready to go Sunday in London against the Packers.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones, who left Sunday’s win with an ankle injury, is considered day-to-day, source said. While tests will continue, there is some optimism that he plays… which is good. That means Saquon Barkley can play running back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Ankle injuries can be particularly difficult to deal with and heal. What might seem like a minor situation could take months to fully resolve.

Medical staff and players have to be especially careful when dealing with ankle injuries. The good news for the Giants is it sounds like Jones dodged a major bullet.

If there’s “optimism” Daniel Jones will suit up Sunday, it’s hard to imagine the injury is too serious. Even if he just misses one game, that’s not a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

Daniel Jones is day-to-day with an ankle injury. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Through four games, Daniel Jones has thrown for 631 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the 3-1 Giants. He’s also rushed for 193 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While his stats aren’t anything crazy, he at least seems to have stabilized a bit.

Most importantly, the Giants have jumped out to a 3-1 record through the first part of the season.

DJ making reservations for 6 😤



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/hUiCYkk8ce — New York Giants (@Giants) October 2, 2022

Will Daniel Jones be on the field Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and company? Time will tell, but for now, it sounds like things are trending in a positive direction.