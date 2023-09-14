Models Mud Wrestle During Strange Fashion Show Stunt, Woman’s Breasts Fully Exposed

Videos by OutKick

Models at a New York Fashion Week show got down and dirty in the strangest of ways earlier in the week.

New York Fashion Week is pretty much an unfiltered freak show that is an unfortunate reminder there are some very weird people in this country.

Instead of throwing on blue jeans and a flannel like a normal person, people walk the runway in outfits that must be seen to be believed. Not a single rational person would ever wear the trash featured in real life.

Well, things were taken to a new level when Elena Velez’s New York Fashion Week show featured a mud wrestling segment. I would embed the video here, but I can’t because at least one woman’s chest was fully exposed during the mud wrestling display. You can watch the video on X here.

New York Fashion Week features mud wrestling moment. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Mud wrestling fashion show stunt goes viral.

Sometimes, you really have to wonder if we deserve to get blasted into the sun as a country, and I say that as someone who loves America.

We have presidential candidates setting policy after meetings with Jake Paul and we have models wrestling in mud. This also isn’t the kind of mud wrestling you might have seen at a mid-2000s frat house.

This looks like it belongs in an avant garde horror film. Seriously, how does anyone see this and not think it’s absurd?

Look at the outfits these people were wearing? Where in the real world has anyone ever seen anything like this?

Is Bernie Sanders correct after all? Have the wealthy gone too far? Of course, I’m (mostly) kidding, but it’s hard to see this garbage and think we’re going to do well in the next World War. Plus, who finds women engaging in this attractive? Give me a woman in jean shorts, a cowboy hat and can sling a football on a rope for 20 yards over whatever this nonsense is any day of the week. For the sake of the country, let’s come back to reality, America. This nonsense needs to end.