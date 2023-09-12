Random Dude Walks Runway In Trash Bag At Fashion Week And No One Bats An Eye

Videos by OutKick

In the world of high fashion, the weirder and uglier it is, the more expensive it probably is, too.

So when a prankster crashed the runway wearing a trash bag and a shower cap at New York Fashion Week, no one thought anything of it.

Of course, security eventually caught up to the guy. But not before he solidified himself as a Fashion Week legend.

“That is not garbage but garbagé,” one Instagram user commented.

“I swear these runway outfits get trashier each year,” another one said.

But I spent a some time scrolling photos of other Fashion Week runway outfits. And you simply will not convince me this trash bag is worse than the other get-ups these models are parading around.

Let’s take a look.

Human poodles. (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga wants her concert wardrobe back. (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever wanted to look exactly like Grimace from McDonald’s, it’s your lucky day. (Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

“Hear me out: A linen suit but backward and inside out.” (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

These two hopped in a time machine at Woodstock 1999 and landed at Fashion Week. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Mom, I’m scared. (Getty Images)

New York Fashion Week happens twice a year and features the biggest names in modeling and fashion design. But this year, organizers invited social media influencers to walk the runway, too.

And as you can imagine, that particular show (hosted by Creators Inc.) was a disastrous compilation of all the things we hate about clout-chasing influencer culture.

Animal rights protestors crashed the stage with ‘Couch Leather Kills” signs. Paige Niemann — who has 10 million TikTok followers only because she looks like Ariana Grande — could barely even walk in her shoes. And some uninvited guys in angel wings helped themselves to a runway strut

But the worst sin of all? These Gen Z-ers had the nerve to wear jeans and a T-shirt to one of fashion’s biggest events!

So the Fashion Week purists are mad about the mockery their show has become.

Not me, though. In fact, I’m inspired to up my own fall fashion game.

So if you see me buying a pumpkin spice latte in a pair of thigh-high boots and my finest plastic Hefty bag, mind your business.