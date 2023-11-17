New York City Mayor Adams Cuts NYPD, Elementary School Funding, Trash Pickup Due To Migrant Crisis

Videos by OutKick

The city that never sleeps may be turning the lights off soon if it continues down this path.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams released his November budget proposal and it comes with staggering changes. New Yorkers safety, children’s education as well as quality of life will dramatically be affected as the Mayor blames the ongoing influx of migrants as well as Covid-19 relief funding being taken away for the drastic cuts.

For months, we have warned New Yorkers about the challenging fiscal situation our city faces.



Read about our November 2023 Financial Plan Update now: https://t.co/aggeuEVoli pic.twitter.com/Pv5EbDotp4 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 16, 2023

MAYOR ADAMS: NO NEW POLICE OFFICERS

“This is going to impact the city. There’s no way we’re going to be able to get beyond this without every agency being impacted. I spoke with my cultural institutions today, my nonprofits. We’re going to let New Yorkers know this is a very painful moment for all of us,” the Mayor said before listing the upcoming changes.

First up, the city will be cancelling the next FIVE CLASSES of the police academy. The move, along with pushing some cops to early retirement will bring the total amount of active NYPD officers to the lowest since the 1990ss.

Yikes.

At a time when New Yorkers already feel uneasy about taking the subway, the ongoing homeless problem and lack of efficient mental healthcare, to cut back the amount of officers who are supposed to protect us is quite disturbing.

When you add the fact that bail reform and rogue judges have actively put criminals back onto the streets, this is only a recipe for disaster as NYC continues to decline.

New York City is seeing a major budget overhaul over the rise of migrants coming into the city. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

MAYOR ADAMS SCHOOL AND SANITATION CUTS

New York City schools are already stressed beyond their limits due to the amount of migrants in the past year as well as those that have retired since Randi Weingarten pushed for remote learning during the pandemic.

Now, Mayor Adams said that there will be a $120 million cut to pre-K through 3rd grade programs and is unsure of how many of the 37,000 school positions will have to remain unfilled.

Once again, the migrant crisis is a major factor here as after school programs and community outreach activities have been cut to house migrants. Local New York City parents were furious when the Mayor previously announced that youth football and soccer fields would be taken over for migrant housing as well.

The sanitation department will also be effected as trash pickup and pest control against rats and more will be cut back.

Fantastic.

New York City has seen an influx of migrants in recent months. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

YOU GET WHAT YOU WISH FOR

What more and more New Yorkers are becoming increasingly frustrated about is that the Mayor was warned about this.

With New York City being a “sanctuary city,” there was no question that migrants would choose to come to here, just like they are in Chicago – where airport terminals and police stations have turned into temporary housing because there just isn’t enough room for everyone to adequately live under current conditions.

Mayor Adams ran on a platform welcoming illegal immigration to the city. He was proud of the sanctuary city designation for the city – even bragging about it.

"We should protect our immigrants." Period.



Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

However, a year and a half later and with the voting public (which is all politicians truly ever care about) turning against him – including his Democratic party base, Adams is now changing his tune. He suddenly is blaming the migrants for why the average New Yorker is going to be affected.

“We are seeing over 10,000 migrants a month,” the Mayor previously said before saying that he “Doesn’t see an ending to this problem,” and that the migrant crisis will “destroy New York.”

In 2017 under Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City and the City Council passed sweeping new legislation that declared themselves a “Sanctuary City.” That meant that the NYPD and other NYC agencies could not assist in any federal immigration enforcement measures.

NEW YORKERS ARE LEAVING THE CITY

As I’ve repeatedly said – I’m not talking about those that are coming here because they are escaping oppression or abuse or mothers that are desperate for a new life with their young children. The city and America should welcome them. But that’s not who is coming into the city and anyone who lives here can see it.

The result has been many New Yorkers leaving the city and state altogether – including many millionaire and billionaires, which the city typically relies on to help with their budget deficit.

That trickle down effect is now going to be felt by you, the hard working New Yorker who just wants the best for yourself and your family.

Good luck everyone. Tough times ahead indeed.

