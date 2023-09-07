Sanctuary City Mayor Eric Adams Says Migrant Crisis Will ‘Destroy’ New York City

Videos by OutKick

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is having a rough go of it thanks to his own political ideology.

Adams, a prominent Democrat, is being forced by border state governors to deal with the consequences of his own policies. And boy oh boy he does not like it.

Adams has turned to recently speaking out about the crisis the city finds itself in thanks to illegal immigration and the unchecked flow of migrants across the Southern border. Although his solutions have sometimes been, to put it mildly, laughable.

READ: NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SUGGESTS PLACING MIGRANTS IN PRIVATE HOMES

This marks a sharp contrast from his previous beliefs however, as less than two years ago, he was proudly declaring his intention to ensure New York remained a sanctuary city where they would “protect our immigrants.”

"We should protect our immigrants." Period.



Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

Well as the saying goes, life comes at you fast.

Adams was at a town hall meeting in the Upper West Side, the home of elite liberals who love to force their ideology on others. And he did not mince words, saying the migrant crisis will “destroy New York City.”

“Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City,” Adams said Wednesday. “We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month.”

That sounds serious!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces the launch of digital billboards and creative ads supporting LGBTQ+ community on April 04, 2022 in New York City. Mayor Adams has been recently criticized for appointing three men to New York City’s Panel for Educational Policy that have previously expressed anti-gay views. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Eric Adams Refuses To Blame Those Who Created This Crisis

As usual though, Adams refused to place the blame where it belongs: the Biden administration and his political ideology. He did however, use a very effective tactic during the town hall: telling rich New Yorkers that the problems they help create may actually impact their neighborhoods.

“We had a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us,” Adams said. “It’s going to come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000. I’m telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew we’re about to lose. And we’re all in this together.”

Instead of taking responsibility for the disastrous failure of his party’s policies though, he pointed the finger at Texas Governor Greg Abbott for making New York live up to their stated goals. Abbott press secretary Andrew Mahaleris told Fox Digital that Adams’ hypocrisy is awe inspiring.

“The hypocrisy of Mayor Adams is astounding. Mayor Adams was proud to tout his self-described sanctuary city status until Texas began busing migrants to New York City to provide relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities,” Mahaleris told Fox Digital. “With millions of residents, New York is only dealing with a fraction of what our small border communities deal with on a day-to-day basis. Instead of complaining about 13,000 migrants sent from Texas, Mayor Adams should be calling out his party leader, President Biden, who has been flying planeloads of migrants all around the country and oftentimes in the cover of night, straining state and local resources across the country. Until President Biden steps up and does his job, Texas will continue busing migrants to sanctuary cities to provide relief to our overwhelmed border towns.”

As always, the left never wants to deal with the ramifications of its own failures. And instead of learning from their mistakes, admitting they were wrong and working to do better, they double and triple down, blame others and continue doing what we know doesn’t work.

And if he’s right and New York City is further destroyed by the migrant crisis, after being destroyed by disastrously failed lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine mandates, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves.