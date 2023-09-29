New York City Is Under Water And The Videos Are Wild

Videos by OutKick

It is absolute scenes in New York City as heavy rain has turned many streets in the five boroughs into rivers.

People are stranded in cars, while others just abandoned them entirely. Water is pouring like waterfalls inside the subways as at least seven more inches of rain are expected after the five inches that have already fallen.

NEW YORK IS UNDER A STATE OF EMERGENCY

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has advised people to shelter in place while New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency due to the heavy rain. La Guardia Airport is essentially under water as flight departures and arrivals have been halted.

BREAKING | Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport in New York City has been shut down due to severe flooding.

pic.twitter.com/ujJtP4CC2y — READY ALERTS (@ReadyAlerts) September 29, 2023

In this video you have a massive MTA city bus that has water inside of it.

INSANE: This video was taken inside an @MTA bus on 18th Avenue and 60 Street in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/h3dpsOy2hG — NYScanner (@nyscanner) September 29, 2023

Although the whole northeast is getting rocked from remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia, for years now NYC’s infrastructure has been criticized for not being prepared when bad weather comes through. The archaic subway systems are the perfect example of just how much the city lacks.

Rain is expected to fall throughout the rest of the day and into tomorrow morning.