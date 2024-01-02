What’s Your New Year’s Resolution? OutKick Readers Weigh In

Videos by OutKick

It’s 2024, and that means a lot of people will attempt to turn things around and make improvements in life.

I will be the first to admit that I’m not a huge fan of New Year’s resolutions. Not at all. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever made one.

If something needs to change in your life, why wait for the start of a new year? Hit the gym now, exercise more, eat healthier, cut out sugar, etc. whenever you feel it’s necessary.

For example, I currently weigh 161 pounds on my 6’0″ frame, and I’d like to get down to 155 where I’m at a lean fighting weight without much fat to trim. I’m not going to wait for a specific date to tighten it up. Start ASAP. However, I understand not everyone is the same way.

OutKick had a monster 2023, and I couldn't be prouder of the work we did.



It was a great year, and there's no doubt 2024 will be even bigger and better. Hop on the train and enjoy the ride! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 1, 2024

OutKick readers reveal New Year’s resolutions.

For that reason, I decided to reach out and figure out what the OutKick audience will be doing in 2024 when it comes to New Year’s resolutions.

First off, I’d like to state on the record that this guy is my spirit animal. Anyone who wants to drink more and gain weight is okay in my book.

This guy seems like he knows how to party.

Drink more. Gain more weight. — Market Farmer (@KevinDoll11) January 2, 2024

Next up is OutKick’s outstanding Joe Kinsey. His resolution? He won’t miss a single Friday appearance with Dan Dakich until he’s dragged off the set.

If you’re not already watching Joe and Dakich cut it up about Screencaps and much more every Friday, then you’re missing out in a huge way.

Told @dandakich I wouldn't miss a Friday until he kicks me off the show. That's the only resolution I've come up with. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 2, 2024

Running a marathon is one hell of a resolution. Good luck, and I can promise you’ll never see me doing the same.

Run the Knoxville Marathon in April — Elmorto Run's (@TOP5LIST5) January 2, 2024

I’ve been on the record that I used to be fat. No point in hiding from it. There’s two big things that resulted in me shedding a lot of weight.

Cutting out all soda (last one was at the end of September 2018) and not eating processed food or eating out much. Most food at restaurants is terrible for you, especially if it’s fired.

Cutting out fried foods is a very smart idea, and it will make this guy’s life much better.

Less fried foods — James Russell (@JamesRu33) January 2, 2024

I’m not even sure what this even means, but if it involves food, I’m in.

Not a fan of NY resolutions, but every year on NY day I tend to resolve to not repeat what I drank/ate the night before.



And then I break that resolution the following NY Eve… — JP8 (@MountainHawk26) January 2, 2024

This reads like something my mom would write. That’s not an insult. My mom is a saint. I’m just noting the similarities.

Love more

Appreciate more

Serve others more

Read the Word every day — ElaineFox (@ElaineFox) January 2, 2024

Also, we had some people who echoed my thoughts that New Year’s resolutions are pointless and they don’t believe in them at all.

Again, I’m not judging anyone. You do you, but I’m not going to act like everything is sunshine and roses at all times.

Don't BELIEVE!!! — Janet floege (@FloegeJanet) January 2, 2024

As this man said, just be better (if you need to be, of course).

Just be better pic.twitter.com/r9XytcH4ms — Mister Brian Michael Dunn (@indybdunn) January 2, 2024

Didn’t get a chance to get in on the New Year’s resolution debate and banter? Worry not, my friends. You can always reach out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com and we can debate and discuss further!