People Are Paying Outrageous Prices To Watch The New Year’s Ball Drop At Applebee’s

Call me an old lady, but New Year’s Eve in Times Square sounds like my personal version of hell.

Don’t get me wrong: I love a party as much as the next person. But not one where I’m crammed shoulder to shoulder with strangers and freezing cold with nowhere to eat, drink or go to the bathroom for 15 hours.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Nah, that one’s not on my bucket list.

Unless, that is, I could be there in style – leisurely sipping champagne and watching the ball drop from the comfort of a swanky hotel room, a luxury suite or …Applebee’s?

Yes, apparently there are two Applebee’s in the vicinity of Times Square. So you can eat boneless wings and chug Dollaritas while you watch the suckers on the street below clamoring for positioning and camera time on Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

All for the low, low price of $650 — per person.

That’ll apparently get you a view of the ball drop and a special menu that goes beyond fiesta lime chicken and underwhelming “2 for $20” combos.

I mean, what better way to celebrate 2024 and take in the local culture?

If $650 for a chair at Applebee’s isn’t really your thing, you could try a bargain option like $499 for entry into the AMC 42nd Street movie theater.

And for you high rollers, some Times Square restaurants are serving up dinner for around $3,500 a plate. Or how about a luxury couples package at the Marriott Marquis for $12,500? That one even includes a special treat: a concert by former Kool & the Gang member Skip Martin!

In this economy?!

My living room and a couple bottles of Korbel sounds really nice right about now.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.