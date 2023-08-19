New Survey Shows Parents Don’t Want Schools Teaching Gender Identity

Videos by OutKick

Instead of indoctrinating students with gender ideology, turns out most parents just want teachers to educate their kids.

That’s the result of a Fox News survey, which asked parents a number of questions about their priorities in education. The poll, which was released on Thursday, found that most Americans believe there’s too little instruction on how to become a good citizen.

Huge majorities of every ideology, 75% of Republicans, 71% of independents and even 65% of Democrats want schools to focus more on instructing kids on the “responsibilities of being a good citizen.”

Unsurprisingly, given the excessive focus from teacher’s unions on injecting political ideology, several other subjects also aren’t receiving enough attention.

More instruction on reading and writing is needed according to 54% of respondents, while 50% said math and science should also be prioritized.

But the key result is that 48% of Americans feel sexual orientation and gender identity is being taught too much in schools. Even 19% of Democrats were willing to admit that their ideology has taken it too far, while just 23% overall said it’s not receiving enough attention.

Yet again, the Biden administration proves how extreme and out of touch it actually is.

Parents Want Schools To Educate Kids, Not Indoctrinate Them On Gender

Teachers union president Randi Weingarten, Joe Biden and the establishment left have committed themselves to an extremely unpopular path.

Forcing radical gender ideology into schools is deeply unpopular. That truth was also revealed after Ron DeSantis and Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Bill. Surveys at the time also showed broad support for his efforts to protect children.

Teachers unions are run by progressives, and progressives have accepted and encouraged the demands of transgender activists to force their ideology onto younger age groups. They’re helped along by biased medical associations, who ignore evidence in favor of politically-motivated claims.

In a sane world, these survey results would be cause for some introspection on the part of educators and politicians pushing for more gender instruction.

But unfortunately, sanity is in extremely short supply, especially in schools.