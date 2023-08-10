Medical Association Defends Transgender Care For Kids, Even After Admitting There’s No Evidence For It

Videos by OutKick

The American Academy of Pediatrics has embarrassed itself yet again on transgender treatments for children.

After much debate, the academy voted last week to reaffirm its support for “gender-affirming care” for children.

That’s bad enough.

But what makes it so, so much worse is that in the process, they essentially acknowledged there’s no evidence to support their assertion. The organization authorized a “systemic review of the evidence” in order to better understand and develop guidance.

This, coming from a group that believes itself to be the best association of pediatricians in the United States, is inexcusable. Inexcusable because it assumes that kids are capable of consenting to such irreversible treatments. And inexcusable because their proclamation is an answer in search of supporting evidence.

Yet seemingly as always, transgender activists are rewarded with “confirmation” from an authoritative medical association that their advocacy is backed by “science.”

Sane European Countries Reject Transgender Treatments For Children

Numerous countries throughout Europe have conducted the exact type of systemic review on the evidence for so-called “gender affirming care” and come to the conclusion that it’s severely lacking.

Even liberal commentators like Bill Maher have specifically criticized the “trendy” movement to affirm children who believe they’re transgender.

The American Academy of Pediatrics promoting these treatments, while acknowledging they don’t have the evidence to support their promotion, is par for the modern course.

Doctors and medical professionals are often more concerned with appeasing activist pressure from the correct political ideology than they are in following the actual science. And this is the inevitable result.

An embarrassment for medicine, where recommendations are made before evidence is accumulated.

But that’s what happens when politics come first.